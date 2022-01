The car was stolen from a home on Trezevant Street around 7:15 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are safe after the car they were in was stolen on Tuesday.

According to police, the car was stolen from a home on Trezevant Street around 7:15 p.m.

The children, who are 2 and 12 years old, were inside a gold 2008 Chevrolet Malibu.

No information was given on a suspect.