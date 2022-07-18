Here's which cars are targeted in Memphis car thefts

Since January, more than 3,000 cars have been stolen in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carjacking and thefts from cars keep rising in Memphis, but what model and make of cars are being targeted?

Memphis police also said among unoccupied stolen cars, Hyundai and Kia cars are being targeted. The department is checking its data to see which vehicles are being targeted for carjacking.

As of July 14, Memphis has seen just over 4,500 thefts from cars. That's more than 23 per day. At this time last year, there were a little more than 3,000.

Carjacking is also up so far this year, from 151 last year to 215 this year.

Tips to prevent your car from being stolen

Always take your keys with you

Never leave your car unattended

Always lock your car

Park in a garage if you have one

Never leave your title in the car

Install a tracking device on your car