Where to find car thefts, possible car thefts in your Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every city has its crime problems, but Memphis police will tell you whether it's car break-ins, carjackings or car thefts, we have more than our fair share of crime.

We took a closer look at the hardest hit areas.

The numbers on this map show how many car thefts or possible motor vehicle thefts have happened in your neighborhood.

You'll notice the Hickory Hill area, or the area under the ZIP code 31185, has seen the most stolen cars since Monday, July 18.

So far since Monday, there have been 36 reported stolen cars.

Memphis police are suggesting you take the necessary precautions to protect yourself.

"Even though we have made significant arrests, this problem is so pervasive that we need our community members to be more proactive, more preventative and alert," Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said. "When you are traveling about to and from, make sure you are paying attention around you, make sure you are reporting suspicious behavior to the Memphis Police Department as well."