MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured in a shooting in Northeast Memphis outside a car lot Friday evening, Memphis Police said.

MPD said their officers are responding to the shooting scene at the 4900 block of Elmore Road. A man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

A witness on scene told ABC24 the victim was a car transport truck driver, who was shot by suspects trying to break into his truck.