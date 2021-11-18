Car used in murder of Young Dolph believed to be Covington shooting suspect car

Two women were shot after a football game on the night of Friday, November 12

The Covington Police Department believes the car used in Rapper Young Dolph's murder in Memphis is the same car the suspects in a double shooting in Covington were driving.

According to CPD, two women were shot after a football game on the night of Friday, November 12. One woman died and another was injured.

Investigators believe the women were targeted as the white Mercedes, which appears to be the same as the one that Memphis police said was used in Dolph's murder, was at the football stadium before the game started. One of the women's children was on the team.

Video showed that white Mercedes follow the women out of the parking lot, stop them in the street at College and Church streets, then shoot them.