Caregiver who left her shift early convicted of neglect and abuse of elderly woman who fell

Patricia Chambers was convicted of two counts each of aggravated neglect and aggravated abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County jury convicted a woman of felony neglect charges after an elderly disabled Bartlett woman in her care was critically injured in a fall. Prosecutors said the caregiver left her shift early, leaving the woman alone.

54-year-old Patricia Chambers was convicted of two counts of aggravated neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult and two counts of aggravated abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult. She will be sentenced December 13, 2021.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Chambers worked for a home staffing company as a caregiver for the 80-year-old woman with Parkinson’s who could not care or feed herself and needed 24-hour assistance.

Investigators said on April 18, 2019, Chambers was supposed to be with the woman until midnight at an assisted living facility in Bartlett. But investigators said when the next caregiver showed up for her shift at midnight, she found the woman on the floor in the fetal position and Chambers wasn’t there.

The woman was hospitalized and required a permanent feeding tube. She died less than a year later.

Prosecutors said Chambers told investigators the woman was sleeping, so she thought it was safe to leave and clock out on her phone at 11:58 pm. They said an examination of Chambers’ cell phone records showed that she was more than 20 miles away in the Whitehaven area at 11:58 p.m.