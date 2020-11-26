x
Suspects wanted: caregiver shot outside client's home in southeast Memphis

The shooting happened just before 5:00 a.m. Thanksgiving morning at the home near Ridgeway Road.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the gunmen who shot a caregiver as she was sitting outside a client’s home in southeast Memphis.

The victim told police just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday, she was sitting in her car outside the client’s home in the 6100 block of Macinness Drive, not far from Ridgeway Road. She said she noticed a vehicle pull up next to her, and a second car pull up behind her. She said the passenger in the car next to her pointed a gun at her, and she heard shots being fired. The victim told police she took off, and began to feel pain in her abdomen, so she drove to the Ridgeway Fire Station.

Investigators said the woman had been struck once in the abdomen, but it did not pierce the skin. She was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Police said her car had been hit at least three times by bullets. They found bullet fragments and shell casings at the scene.

No one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
