Suspects wanted: caregiver shot outside client's home in southeast Memphis

The victim told police just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday, she was sitting in her car outside the client’s home in the 6100 block of Macinness Drive, not far from Ridgeway Road. She said she noticed a vehicle pull up next to her, and a second car pull up behind her. She said the passenger in the car next to her pointed a gun at her, and she heard shots being fired. The victim told police she took off, and began to feel pain in her abdomen, so she drove to the Ridgeway Fire Station.