Caretaker indicted in vulnerable woman’s beating death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A caretaker at a non-licensed home for elderly and vulnerable adults has been indicted on first-degree murder and other felony charges involving a woman who was found dead in her metal-frame hospital bed.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, Anthony Freeman, 53, also was indicted on counts of aggravated abuse and neglected of a vulnerable adult, and tampering with evidence. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $150,000 bond.

On June 19, 2020, police were called to the residence in the 900 block of Hunters Point in Cordova where officers found 59-year-old Cynthia Garrison dead with blunt force injuries and cuts on her body.

Officers located and viewed a video-recording system that showed in the hours before her death, the victim fell out of bed and then for more than two hours was beaten with a board by Freeman.

She was left on the floor while Freeman sat in a nearby chair. He eventually got her back into the bed and was shown on the video cleaning up the area where he had beaten the victim.