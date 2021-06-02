Carjackers get to work in Memphis with the help of handguns and assault rifles

NEED HELP IDENTIFYING CARJACKING SUSPECTS R&I-2105007112ME & R&I-2105009726ME On May 17, 2021, officers responded to a carjacking at 3561 Pueblo Road. The victim advised three to four suspects armed with handguns and rifles demanded the victim's 2017 Volkswagen Jetta. (Vehicle has been recovered). Suspect 1 is described as a female Black, 18 years of age, short, heavyset wearing a dark ski mask, white shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes armed with an assault rifle. Suspect 2 is described as a male Black, 18-20 years of age, light complexion, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red/white/black Nike shoes. On May 23, 2021, officers responded to a carjacking at 1627 Poplar. The victim advised three to four suspects armed with handguns and rifles demanded the victim's 2020 Volkswagen Passat. (Vehicle has been recovered). Suspect 1 is described as a male Black, 18-20 years of age, light complexion wearing a dark jacket, dark hooded sweatshirt, dark backpack, dark pants, and black/white shoes. During the investigation, MPD's Violent Crime Unit Investigators determined the same suspects committed both carjackings. The suspects frequent the Frayser area in the neighborhoods surrounding University Street and Corning Avenue. These suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.