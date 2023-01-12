x
Crime

MPD warning public after carjackers posing as police officers steal car at East Memphis hotel

Memphis Police said the incident happened Wednesday at the Hilton Hotel near Poplar Avenue and I-240 in East Memphis.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police sent out a public safety announcement Thursday morning after carjackers posing as MPD officers stole a car from someone at an East Memphis hotel Wednesday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Hilton Hotel near Poplar Avenue and I-240 regarding a carjacking. 

Officers were told the victim's vehicle was taken by six men in two other cars, armed with weapons, and posing as police officers.

The victims had minor injuries and were treated on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips. 

