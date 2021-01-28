Memphis carjackers crash into a light pole

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of where a carjacked vehicle crashed into a light pole.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Deputies are on the scene in Southwest Memphis where a carjacked vehicle crashed into light pole near Elder Road and Daggett Street.

The carjacking happened earlier, Wednesday, in Southeast Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office didn't say how many suspects were involved, but one was detained and later taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone knows any information about the carjacking, please call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.