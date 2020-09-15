University of Memphis warns public after carjacking & robbery in parking lot

The University sent out an alert warning about the carjacking early Tuesday morning in a campus parking lot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis is warning the public after they say two people were robbed and carjacked early Tuesday morning.

In an alert sent out to students, staff, and faculty, the U of M said the robbery happened about 2:40 a.m. in Lot 15 off Houston near Southern. University police said two people were sitting in a vehicle when a dark sedan with a bungee cord holding the truck pulled in. They said three men, two of them armed with guns, jumped from the suspect car, demanding belongings from the two victims. The suspects also took the driver’s blue Honda Civic.

From the U of M: “The suspects were described as African American, late teens/early 20's, 5' 10 to 6', medium build. All three were wearing black shorts and dark neck gaiters as masks. Two had dark shirts and one was wearing a red shirt. A fourth suspect was driving the dark sedan and was not seen. The suspect vehicle and the stolen vehicle were last seen driving South on Houston to Spottswood. The stolen vehicle was recovered unoccupied a short time later near Cooper and McLemore.

We ask that everyone be extra vigilant and take additional safety precautions in the Spottswood corridor between Houston and Highland, where there has been an increase in reported incidents. Remember to be Aware of your surroundings, be Alert to suspicious people and vehicles, and Avoid situations you perceive as dangerous. Report all suspicious behavior immediately.”