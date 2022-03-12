Carjackings and car thefts: How to protect yourself and your vehicle

One victim told police he was sitting in his car when three teens approached him with a gun, forcing him out of his car and demanding his phone and around $9,000.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested late Thursday night. Police said these teenagers lead them on a car chase in a stolen vehicle that they carjacked earlier that day.

It's another incident that is putting a spotlight on the continuing problem of carjackings and thefts in the Bluff City. Retired Shelby County Sheriff's Captain Bennie Cobb owns Eagle Eye Security and training services.

“Nothing’s new — we just have to get in the frame of mind to where we taking these precautions and making it a priority," Cobb said.

As of Friday, there have been 373 carjackings up from last year’s 151. This year, there have been 9,440 stolen vehicles.

Cobb says it's a modern-day problem that can be helped by an old-fashioned solution.

“An old-fashioned club — most young people don’t know about them, but they've been around forever," Cobb said. "It won’t stop anybody from stealing your car, but what you want do is inconvenience that thief. You want to slow them down.”

Along with a steering wheel lock, Cobb suggests avoiding distractions during transition points as carjackings often happen while people are entering or exiting their vehicles. Still, if a thief is armed with a weapon, Cobb said he discourages fighting back.