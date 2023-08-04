Carl Hayes pleads guilty to killing his still-missing wife in 2019

Carl Hayes pled guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Taquila Hayes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Carl Hayes, the man standing trial for killing his wife, Taquila Hayes, in 2019, pled guilty to the crime Friday, and learned how long he will stay behind bars.

43-year-old Carl Hayes went on trial March 14, 2022 on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 41-year-old Taquila Hayes.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s office said Taquila Hayes’ mother filed a missing persons report in August 2019, after she said he had not seen or heard from her daughter in two months.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney, Carl Hayes told detectives his wife had abruptly quit her job in May, they separated in June, and she left their home with an unknown friend – the last time he claims he saw her.

Relatives told investigators it was not likely that she would leave behind her 12-year-old son, cell phone, and job.

According to the D.A., investigators found evidence of foul play which points to Hayes.

Friday, Hayes pled guilty to the murder charge, and saw the tampering with evidence charge dropped. He will spend 20 years in state prison, according to court records.

We've reached out to the Shelby County D.A.'s office for comment.