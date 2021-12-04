3 officers shot, 1 suspect dead after chase in Georgia, authorities say

Sheriff Terry Langley said one suspect is dead and another is in custody.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple law-enforcement officers were injured after shots were fired during a pursuit early Monday morning near Bremen, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Authorities also said one suspect is dead.

At around 3:30 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol began the pursuit of a vehicle on I-20 that eventually moved into Carroll County near Ithaca off Highway 61 and Flat Rock Road, the sheriff's office said.

They said three law-enforcement officers were struck by gunfire, including one from the Villa Rica Police Department, one from the Carrollton Police Department and a third deputy from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

GSP Cpt. Brandon Dawson said a trooper checking for speeders clocked a Nissan driving 111 mph. The vehicle initially stopped, however, when the trooper was approaching the car, the suspects allegedly drove off.

Dawson said the passenger used a rifle to shoot at the trooper's patrol car during the chase after initial pit maneuver attempt. The shot disabled the vehicle and he lost contact with the suspect. The GSP notified local authorities where Carrollton Police officers were the next to pursue the suspects.

Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards said the passenger fired rounds into his officer's vehicle, striking Sgt. Rob Holloway, who then hit a utility pole. The Sgt. was air-lifted to Atlanta where he is currently in surgery. Holloway has been with the department since 2008.

The suspects continued into Villa Rica where Chief Michael Mansour said his officers became involved. He said Officer Chase Gordy was struck twice by gunfire coming from the suspect. He was taken to Grady Hospital.

Carroll County deputy Jay Repetto was also struck during the incident, Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley said. They said he was shot at the very end of the pursuit.

Langley said one suspect is dead and another is in custody. He added that there were no suspects at large.

Authorities provided an update just after 9 a.m. You can watch a replay of the press conference here:

"We want to send our prayers out to all the families involved. To those officers that were shot and for their speedy recovery and that the doctors would do what they need to do to make sure they get the attention they need," Langley said.

They said just after 8 a.m. that the scene was no longer "active" and there was no danger to the public.

At the request of the Georgia State Patrol + the Carrollton Police Department, our agents have responded to an OIS in Carroll County. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/pajKi2iP7m — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 12, 2021

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene where they will lead the investigation. They said it was at the request of the Georgia State Patrol and the Carrollton Police Department.