Half a dozen cars caught doing donuts and stopping traffic on I-240 near Walnut Grove

A witness said law enforcement didn't make it in time before the drivers took off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video of a group of cars doing donuts on I-240 near Walnut Grove on Saturday night is going viral after it completely stopped traffic. A witness said it was shocking to see no law enforcement patrolling the interstate when it happened.

Kienna Scott, who shared the video of the incident on Facebook, was only a few cars away from the five to six cars doing donuts around 10:30 pm. She said the moment was shocking when she realized what was going on.

"When I first made it there, I saw a lot of cars just sitting there," Scott said. "I said, 'I wonder what’s going on' and then I saw a group of guys doing donuts and speeding around."

Scott estimated traffic was backed up for a mile or two while the cars raced around.

"I was like 'oh my God' they have traffic backed up," Scott said. "I was just shaking my head."

While the incident only lasted around three to five minutes, Scott said she was surprised there was no law enforcement insight trying to stop them. She said it was too late when the police finally arrived.

"By the time they made it up there the guys had taken off," Scott said.

Video: Kienna Scott pic.twitter.com/5I5wKDQVof — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) January 3, 2021

Memphis interstates have a recent history of crime, including shootings between other drivers. Scott said moments like this can be dangerous if an ambulance or police officer is trying to get through and can't.

She hopes law enforcement will do a better job patrolling the interstates, so this doesn't happen again.

"Memphis needs to do better with their police officers and they need state troopers," Scott said.