Case against boyfriend of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels' mother headed to grand jury

During a court hearing Tuesday, a false reporting charge, as well as a previous case against Jaylon Hobson involving drug and weapon charges, was sent to grand jury.

During a court hearing Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the false reporting charge, as well as a previous case against Hobson involving drug and weapon charges, was sent to the grand jury.

Hobson remains in jail on $50,000 bond in the Samuels’ case. No bond was set in the other case.

A mental evaluation was ordered during a court hearing last week for Samuels’ mother Brittney Jackson. Her bond was set at $500,000 on charges of child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense reporting.

According to the court affidavits, Jackson admitted the little girl had been dead for weeks before she was reported missing Thursday, June 15, 2023.

In the affidavit for Jackson, police said the mother originally told investigators she had been home the day before with four children, two hers and two relatives of her boyfriend Jaylon Hobson. She claimed she gave Sequoia water then fell asleep on the couch, and Hobson came home and fell asleep. The affidavit said on Thursday, Jackson woke up to her front door open, and found Sequoia missing, so she called police about 6:30 a.m.

Under questioning, Memphis Police said that story changed. According to the affidavit, Jackson claimed Hobson had beat Sequoia several times in the weeks before the false report. She told investigators, according to the report, that Sequoia had become unresponsive during the last beating, and she never regained consciousness, and that Jackson never attempted to render aid to the girl. Jackson told police Hobson put Sequoia in garbage bags, which they stored in the home for several weeks until Thursday, when they put the girl’s remains in a garbage container at the apartments.

According to the affidavit, Hobson denied being involved in the death of Sequoia, and that he last saw her on Sunday, June 11, 2023, which police noted in the report was “impossible due to the advance state of decomposition of the human remains” believed to be Sequoia.