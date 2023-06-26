Case delayed again for woman charged in deadly 2017 hit & run in midtown Memphis

Joanna Goodfellow faces several charges, including vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a deadly accident, and tampering with evidence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than six years, the case against the Memphis woman accused of hitting and killing a man in Midtown and then driving off in 2017 has been delayed again.

A court appearance on Monday, June 26, 2023, for Joanna Goodfellow was reset, and she is now due back in court in October. She is currently out of jail on bond.

Goodfellow faces several charges, including vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a deadly accident, and tampering with evidence.

In February 2017, investigators said Goodfellow hit 32-year-old Christopher Phillips as he crossed Madison Avenue just west of Overton Square. He died from his injuries.