Crime

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man flashes gun at Midtown cashier, steals cash

Memphis Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Midtown convenience store; you could earn a cash reward if you have information that helps lead to his arrest
Credit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police are looking for the person who walked into a Hop In in Midtown late Thursday night, flashed a gun to a cashier, and stole cash. It was all caught on a security camera.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, 5’8-5’9, medium build, dark complexion. He wore a blue, white and black jacket, black pants, and black shoes. He was armed with a silver and black handgun.

If you have information that can help catch this guy, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

