Caught on camera: Suspect wanted after stealing gun from under store counter

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on camera stealing a gun from a store.
MPD officers responded to the theft just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2023, at La Isla in the 2300 block of Ketchum Rd., near Airways Blvd.
Investigators released video showing the suspect hopping through the window at the store’s counter and leaning over to grab a gun from underneath the counter. Officers said the guy then took off from the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.