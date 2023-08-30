x
Crime

Caught on camera: Suspect wanted after stealing gun from under store counter

MPD officers responded to the theft just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2023, at La Isla in the 2300 block of Ketchum Rd., near Airways Blvd.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on camera stealing a gun from a store.

MPD officers responded to the theft just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2023, at La Isla in the 2300 block of Ketchum Rd., near Airways Blvd.

Investigators released video showing the suspect hopping through the window at the store’s counter and leaning over to grab a gun from underneath the counter. Officers said the guy then took off from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Theft La Isla 2366 Ketchum Road Report #2308020971ME MEMPHIS, TN – On August 29, 2023, at 7:01 p.m., officers responded to a theft at La Isla at 2366 Ketchum Road. Officers were advised that the suspect stole a handgun from under the counter of the business. The suspect fled the scene. The suspect was a Black male in a black t-shirt, black shorts, and tennis shoes. No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. A video is attached, and a photo is in the comments. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

