Crime

Change confusion: MPD searching for man who asked for change for $20, but walked out with $98

MPD officers were called to the Wing Stop in the 7700 block of Winchester Rd. about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a warning for workers. Memphis Police are searching for a man they said stole $98 by confusing a restaurant worker over change.

MPD officers were called to the Wing Stop in the 7700 block of Winchester Rd. about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. They said the suspect asked the clerk for change for a $20 bill. Investigators said the man then started asking confusing questions and passing bills back and forth between himself and the clerk, before finally walking out with $98.

The suspect faces a charge of theft of property under $1,000.

Anyone with information can call the MPD Economic Crimes Bureau at 901-636-3350 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

