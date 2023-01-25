Charges dropped against accused driver in 2-year-old Laylah Washington's murder

The Shelby County D.A.'s Office said charges were dropped against Brandon McCray because he did not actively participate in the crime & cooperated with authorities.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been dropped against a second man in the shooting death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington in June 2017.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office told ABC24 charges of accessory after the fact against the accused driver, Brandon McCray, were dropped because he did not actively participate in the crime and cooperated with authorities.

Brandon McCray is a cousin of Tylan McCray, who agreed to a plea deal Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Tylan McCray pleaded guilty to three of his original charges and will serve 35 years in prison as part of the deal. Opening arguments were originally set to begin Tuesday in Tylan McCray’s trial, but he took the plea deal before it officially began.