Two teens, adult facing charges after fight breaks out at Whitehaven High School football jamboree

MPD says the brawl occurred around the time shots were fired at the Cordova High School jamboree.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A brawl broke out during MSCS' jamboree at Whitehaven High School on Thursday night, just across town from where authorities responded to shots fired at another MSCS jamboree event at Cordova High School.

MPD said they responded to the call before 8:30 p.m. on 4851 Elvis Presley Boulevard. No injuries or property damage were reported.

A 16-year-old teen boy was charged with disorderly conduct and evading arrest on foot, and failing to obey police orders. A 15-year-old girl was charged for assault and issued a juvenile summons, and 19-year-old Michael Morgan was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting official detention.

Additional citations for disorderly conduct were made to two 16-year-old teen boys, a 17-year-old teen boy, and a 22-year-old man.