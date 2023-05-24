Huey's shooting suspect Chase Harris back in jail after D.A. adds theft charges

D.A. Steve Mulroy said Harris' new bond is $210,000, and must have a "source hearing" to determine if he's bonding out legally.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man Memphis Police said was involved in a shootout with an off-duty police officer at an East Memphis Huey's restaurant in April is back in jail on new charges, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Wednesday.

Chase Harris is in jail on a $210,000 bond after the D.A.'s office added two new property theft charges, one in the "over $10,000" category, and one in the "over $2,500" category.

Mulroy said if Harris were to make bond, there will be a "source hearing" to determine whether Harris paid the bail funds through legally-obtained money.

Mulroy said his office sought pretrial detention for Harris in light of his numerous recent charges, despite Harris bailing out of custody multiple times in the past month.

MPD issued an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Harris on May 2 for the April 30 Huey's incident. He now faces five charges of aggravated assault, theft in the amount of $10,000 to $60,000, auto burglary, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

MPD said Harris was shot and suffered critical injuries while exchanging fire with an off-duty MPD officer after the officer reportedly caught him and several others breaking into a car in the Huey's restaurant parking lot located on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis.

Harris arrived at St. Francis Hospital after the exchanged gunfire in the Huey's restaurant parking lot, MPD said.

He was then transferred from St. Francis Hospital to Regional One Hospital in critical but stable condition and treated for his injury.

Harris was released from the hospital before investigators connected him to the parking lot shooting.

Previous Warrants for Harris

According to court documents, Harris had previous warrants for auto burglaries that took place at Waffle Cream on S. Cooper St. and Urban Outfitters on Central Ave. on April 3.

On April 3, surveillance cameras showed Harris, who was driving a gray Infiniti, pull up to a 2022 Mercedes Benz parked across the street from Waffle Cream on S. Cooper St on April 3, the affidavit said. He stole a Louis Vuitton purse, HP laptop and $200 from the vehicle.

Later that day, a victim of car theft reported that someone pulled up to his 2013 Audi A7 vehicle driving an Infiniti and busted his rear passenger window, the affidavit said. The suspect stole an Apple iPad and Apple laptop while his car was parked at Urban Outfitters, the affidavit said.