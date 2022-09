Memphis Police said the child is being transported to Regional One.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in critical condition after being shot on I-240 near Lamar Avenue in Memphis Friday.

Memphis Police said they responded to the shooting around 4 p.m., and located the child.

They are being transported to Regional One Hospital.

MPD said there is no suspect information at this time.

Traffic is currently backed up on I-240 Westbound near Lamar Avenue, so avoid the area if you can.