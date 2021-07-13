Child dead after shooting in southeast Shelby County

A child was pronounced dead at the scene at Ashland Lake Apartments from a gunshot wound

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A shooting has claimed the life of another child in Shelby County according to the sheriff’s office.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Ashland Lake Apartments off of Stateline Rd. Monday to a report of a juvenile shot.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. SCSO hasn’t released any details about the shooting, the child’s age or if an arrest was made but the death comes as the number of children being shot in the Memphis metro continues to climb.

SCSO is on the scene of a shooting tonight at the Ashland Lakes Apartments off Stateline Road in southeast Shelby County. One juvenile has been pronounced deceased by Shelby County paramedics on the scene. An investigation is ongoing at this time. pic.twitter.com/zFvJDSUs4Z — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 13, 2021

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital reports five child shooting victims have died at its hospital this year. The hospital has treated 76 children in 2021 for gunshot wounds.

In all of 2019, Le Bonheur reports treating 89 patients with gunshot wounds. That number jumped to 134 in 2020.