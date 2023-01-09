Child held at gunpoint after a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old killed | Suspect in custody

According to CCSO, Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Coahoma County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said a man held a child at gunpoint after killing a 9-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy in an overnight shooting at Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown, MS on Monday, Jan. 9.

Jonestown is just a little over an hour away from Memphis.

According to CCSO, Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

CCSO said at 2 a.m. an off duty sheriff responded to a call that said a child was shot.

Once the off duty sheriff and other sheriff deputies made the scene, they saw a man holding a child at gunpoint, CCSO said.

According to CCSO, deputies were able to talk the man down, and the child was safely released. The CCSO made an immediate arrest.

Deputies said after making the arrest, they discovered two children, a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old, who suffered from gunshot wounds.

According to sheriffs, one of the children was pronounced dead on the scene. the other child was taken to the emergency room in Clarksdale, MS, which is 16 minutes away from Jonestown. Unfortunately, the child did not survive.