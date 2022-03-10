Two children shot, seriously injured in drive-by shooting in downtown Memphis Monday

The suspects responsible were occupying a White Nissan Sedan, according to Memphis Police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Tuesday two children are in critical condition after Monday evening's shooting in downtown Memphis.

The two children were taken to local hospitals after a drive-by shooting downtown, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers reported that they responded to the 400 block of Vance Avenue, Streets Ministries, shortly before 5:30 p.m. where they said suspects shot from the moving vehicle at children and adults standing in front of Streets Ministries.

Memphis police are looking for the suspect's vehicle, a white older model Nissan Maxima.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

