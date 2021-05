West Memphis police are investigating

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A young girl was shot early Friday morning when the house she was in was shot up in West Memphis.

According to West Memphis police, the girl was inside a home on Holiday Dr. when the house was hit with bullets.

Officers were called to Holiday street to a residence being shot on 5/14. Officers made contact with a juvenile victim with non-life threatening injuries and rendered aid until emergency services transported to LeBonheur Hospital. Case is still actively being investigated. — West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) May 14, 2021

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis with non-life threatening injuries.