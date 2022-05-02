Child injured in Memphis after drive-by shooting Sunday

Memphis Police are offering up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of three men who fired shots into a crowd of mostly children Sunday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 11-year-old child was injured by gunfire Sunday after a drive-by shooting in Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said Sunday night around 8 p.m., a black Nissan Altima, occupied by three men, fired approximately 10-12 shots into a crowd of mostly children.

One 11-year-old victim was struck.

The incident occurred at the corner of Jones Road and Power Road in Raleigh.

The witnesses described the vehicle as having a drive-out tag, a large dent on the rear bumper, and a discolored, possibly faded trunk and bumper.

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

MPD is asking those with information to assist investigators with identifying the individuals responsible.

