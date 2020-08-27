Police trying to figure out how child was injured in incident at northeast Memphis apartments

Police say shots were fired, but it appears the girl was possibly stabbed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they say a girl was injured in an incident Thursday morning.

Police say it happened about 9:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oakmont Place at the University Garden Manor apartments.

Police say shots were fired at the scene by suspects in two cars, a silver sedan and a gold sedan. They say no one was struck by the bullets.

Police say it appears the young girl was stabbed, but that has not yet been confirmed. Her age has not been released. She was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.