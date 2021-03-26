Child killed in hit and run crash in south Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A child has died after being hit by a car in south Memphis Thursday night.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the child was hit shortly before 7pm at South Parkway East and South Lauderdale. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and died there.
Police say the child was hit by a black Chevrolet Impala, which took off going west on South Parkway East.
If you have information that could help investigators, please call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).