MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department officers are at the scene where a child and an adult were shot in an early Tuesday morning shooting in Raliegh.

MPD arrived at the 3100 block of Homewood Dr. at 3:29 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

According to Memphis Fire, one child was transported to Le Bonheur children's Hospital, and one adult was transported Regional One Hospital.

The condition of both victims is unknown.