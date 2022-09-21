Child in non-critical condition after shooting on Shelby Drive

Memphis police said officers were called to near the 6100 block of East Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was taken to the hospital after they were shot on Shelby Drive Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police said officers were called to near the 6100 block of East Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

According to police, the suspects were two Black men in a black Kia.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any tips on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.