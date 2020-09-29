Child shot and killed near Memphis middle school

Memphis Police are searching for the suspects who drove off in a white SUV.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A boy was shot and killed near a Memphis middle school Monday night.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:30pm in the 700 block of Crillion Drive, which is just behind Chickasaw Middle School. The boy was taken to LeBonheur Children's Hospital where he died.

MPD says a man also was shot and is facing life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for the suspects who drove off in a white SUV.

If you have information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.