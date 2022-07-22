Child in critical condition after shooting at Memphis McDonald's

Memphis Police are investigating after they said a child was shot at a McDonald’s along Poplar Avenue, not far from the Central Library.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2900 block of Poplar Avenue near Tillman about 10:45 a.m. Friday. They said a juvenile was found and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but they said the suspect is known to the victim’s family. They have not said if the suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.