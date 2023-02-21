x
Child shot, critically injured in Oakhaven, 2 others shot, MPD says

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after a shooting in Memphis' Oakhaven neighborhood, Memphis Police said.

The shooting happened at 6:38 p.m., MPD said, and officers responded to the scene at the 3700 block of Outland Road.

A child was found with a gunshot wound and taken to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition, and is now stable.

Two additional gunshot victims arrived at area hospitals by private vehicle, and are listed as stable, MPD said.

MPD said they don't have a suspect at this time. 

Anyone with information should call (901) 528-CASH.

