Police have not said how old the child is, or how they were shot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they say a child was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.

It happened about 4:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Looney in north Memphis. Police said officers responding to a shooting call found a child shot. The child’s age was not given.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur, where they died from their injuries.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.