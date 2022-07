According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened just after 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in critical condition after they were shot Thursday night in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened just after 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The child was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any tips on the shooting, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

