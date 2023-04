Memphis Fire Department (MFD) said the child was transported to Le Bonheur Hospital, but the child's condition is unknown.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One minor was injured in a South Memphis shooting Wednesday, April 19.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said the minor is in non-critical condition.

Memphis Fire Department (MFD) said the minor was transported to Le Bonheur Hospital, but the child's age is unknown.

MPD said the shooting happened in the 800 Block of Saxon Ave. at 3:50 a.m.