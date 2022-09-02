3 children abducted, later found safe, after Whitehaven carjacking

According to police, the driver was forced out of his car with his three children in the back seat. The suspect drove off with the car.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children are safe after being abducted during a carjacking near Mill Branch Road and Holmes Road in south Memphis Friday.

According to Memphis Police, a driver was forced out of his car, a Toyota Avalon, with his three children in the back seat. The suspect drove off with the car.

The three children were found safe less than half an hour later at the 3800 block of Mary Lee Drive.

Police said the driver, who has a large gash in his forehead, is still at large with the stolen car.