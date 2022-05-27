Children of woman killed by former Oxford police officer awarded multi-million dollar wrongful death settlement

Matthew Kinne is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty last year to murder.

OXFORD, Miss — An ex-Oxford police officer who pleaded guilty last year to murder was ordered to pay the children of the woman he shot and killed more that $2 million.

Matthew Kinne, 38, is serving a life sentence for the shooting death of Dominique Clayton, 32, of Oxford. The shooting happened on May 9, 2019. The mother of four had been shot in the back of the head. Her 8-year-old son found her body.

The family of Dominique Clayton filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Oxford Police Department August 2021.

Attorneys for her family said they had evidence Kinne should never have been hired by Oxford police in the first place after he was forced to resign from the Olive Branch Police Department.

Kinne was hired by the Oxford Police Department in 2015.

Clayton's family said that she and Kinne had been in a romantic relationship.