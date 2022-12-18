'Everybody that knew him has been short-changed' | Christian Saulsberry's former football coach speaks out after his murder Saturday morning

Saulsberry's former Northpoint football coach Greg Wallace shares his favorite memories of the standout athlete.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALLS, Miss — The Southaven Community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office broke the news that 25-year-old Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed Saturday Morning.

Saulsberry played football at Southaven and Northpoint High School as well as the Canadian Football League.

“He could light up a room," former Northpoint football coach Greg Wallace said, "He was a great kid in every sense of the word."

Wallace, who coached Saulsberry while he attended Northpoint, remembered the running back's team spirit the most.

“We were already going to be a pretty good team that year, but when he came and kind of meshed with the leadership that was already there ... it just fit." Wallace said. "There were not a group of kids in this entire world that cared more about each other. It’s just tough — it's been a tough day."

Elks mourn death of Christian Saulsberry



STATEMENT | https://t.co/SPenl1W0jn pic.twitter.com/gebSsyuglm — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) December 17, 2022

While Christian had undeniable talent on the field, Wallace said it was his care and support off of the field that made him the ultimate teammate.

"He was way bigger than football," Wallace said. "He would stay after and hang out with the junior kids. He would give people rides home from practice who might not be able to get a ride there in time. You know, he would go pick people up."

Sheriffs said 24-year-old Mark McDaniel of Memphis was arrested at his home by Memphis Police Saturday afternoon.

McDaniel is charged with 2nd-degree murder and will be extradited to DeSoto County, according to a release.

The incident is an ongoing investigation, according to the DeSoto County.

“To have him, you know, taken out of the world so young," Wallace said. "I just feel like everybody that knew him has been short-changed or cheated out of, you know, getting to love him."

Fans and friends alike posted their own tributes to social media following the loss:

Whew where do I start? From the Summer of 17 when we met and just started hanging together, you were just an amazing... Posted by Mallory Danielle on Saturday, December 17, 2022