Christmas Day shooting leaves 1 dead at Covington gas station

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A gas station owner in Covington, Tennessee, was found dead on Christmas Day after a shooting and apparent robbery, Covington Police said.

On Sunday around 1:00 p.m., the Covington Police Department responded to the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South regarding an unresponsive person which had been discovered by customers who had entered the business.

The officers, upon arrival, confirmed that the store owner, 57-year-old Adel A. Elrafei, had been shot and killed.

Police said the motive has not been determined, however, the cash register was found opened with an "undetermined amount of missing property."

Detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses to determine the time of the incident.

“We are asking citizens to contact the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) if they have any information in this case. If anyone witnessed any suspicious activity or went into the store between the hours 10:00am and 1:00pm today, please contact detectives who are trying to piece together the final hours before the murder” said Covington Police Chief Donna L. Turner. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family in this time of loss.”