Christmas decorations snatched from a Midtown Memphis family home

A Christmas Grinch strikes a Midtown home, snatching decorations from their front yard and it was all caught on camera!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Perhaps only in Midtown Memphis would you see deer and dragons toasting the holidays together. You may never see it again.

Christmas Day still two weeks away and the inflatable creatures were stolen from the scene of their Central Avenue lawn party in broad daylight on a busy street.

It was all caught on the Ring doorbell camera of the homeowner Kim G. Sims.

Sims says this was especially disappointing for her young grandson who she bought the blowups for in the first place.

The characters the only remaining Christmas decorations after a fire ravaged the home a few years ago.

"We found them. All the ornaments were broken and all of that, but these dragons survived and the wings still flapped on the big one," said Sims.

As for the other two coco-sipping dragons, they still performed for passers by.

Figuring her tween aged grandson had out grown the dragons Sims was planning on gifting them to some kids who lived around the corner.

"He said no Grandma! Please don't do that. Please let me have the dragons back," said Sims.

Seems crooks had other plans stealing them.