Suspects caught on camera in Christmas shooting that left 16-year-old dead in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released video from a shooting early Christmas morning that left a teenage girl dead.
MPD officers were called to the shooting about 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in the 300 block of Adams Ave. in downtown Memphis. When they got there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Investigators said the suspects were in a dark-colored sedan and a white minivan. They said another person who had also been in a sedan was seen trying to fire at the suspects as they took off from the scene.
No one has been arrested, and police have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.