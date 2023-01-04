Suspects caught on camera in Christmas shooting that left 16-year-old dead in downtown Memphis

Murder 300 Block of Adams Report #2212011379ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Sunday, December 25, 2022, around 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 Block of Adams Avenue. A 16-year-old victim was located at the location suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. The suspects fired from a dark-colored sedan and a white minivan. Another subject in a sedan attempted to fire at the fleeing suspects. The video is attached. At this time, no arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”