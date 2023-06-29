Family of 21-year-old shot by Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy now represented by Ben Crump

TBI and the Justice Review Unit are currently investigating the traffic stop that claimed Hudspeth's life on June 24.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five days after a man was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy following a traffic stop near Memphis, his family still searches for answers as they continue to demand transparency from the Sheriff’s Office.

“I would never think that I would be up here today talking about the death of my son,” said Charlotte Haggett, Jarveon Hudspeth’s Mother.

Several family members were brought to tears in a news conference Thursday. The 21 year-old was killed following a traffic stop June 24.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Sheriff’s Deputy shot him after the stop escalated, and Hudspeth drove off, dragging the deputy for more than 100 yards. However, several questions still remain on how the situation escalated that far in the first place.

“We can’t help how we look,” said Martaveon Boone, Hudspeth’s Best Friend, “Still to this day it don’t feel real. I didn’t just lose my best friend, I lost my brother.”

In the following days, an investigation was requested by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. While that is underway, Hudspeth’s family is sending out their own demands.

“It’s been five days today, I’ve heard not one thing from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, I’ve heard not one thing from anyone,” said Haggett, “The only thing I’ve heard about my son was the criminal activity, my son was never into anything criminal.”

In the news conference, it was announced the family will be represented by the high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump. This is the same team who represented Tyre Nichols’ family, after the 29-year-old was killed from a Memphis Police traffic stop almost six months ago.

“It is very comparable to what the whole world all witnessed in the murder and the coverup of Tyre Nichols,” said Kareem Ali, Community Activist.

The firm and the family are calling for the Sheriff’s office to release the body and dashcam footage from the traffic stop.

“I just want answers for Jarveon, I just want answers for myself so I can rest, I am completely numb, I can’t grieve because I’m trying to fight for him to see what happened to him,” said Haggett.

The Shelby County DA’s office says the Justice Review Unit is also investigating the traffic stop. Once the investigation is complete, they will recommend charges, if any, to the DA.