Clarksdale, Mississippi, Police say 14 people were shot this weekend in separate shootings

Investigators said 12 people were shot in one incident, and two others in two other shootings. They are trying to determine if they are connected.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators in Clarksdale, Mississippi, are investigating after 14 people were shot in the hours following a concert near the city Saturday night.

During a meeting of the Board of Mayor and Commissioners Monday, the police chief said about 2:45 a.m. on May 21, 2023, numerous people were gathered in the 300 block of Delta Ave, and 12 people were shot. They said the injuries were all non-life-threatening. They said they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between suspected gang members from Tunica and Coahoma Counties.

Investigators said shortly after that shooting, a man was shot in the 200 block of West 2nd St. They said his injuries were also non-life-threatening.

Then, they said shortly after that, a woman was shot in the area of Florence and Friars Point. She is also expected to be okay.

Officials said the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) are investigating.

They said they are working to determine if all three shootings are connected. The chief also told the board that investigators are planning for a larger police presence in Clarksdale to protect people and prevent any retaliatory shootings.