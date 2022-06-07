x
Cashier at Clarksdale, Mississippi Public Utilities accused of embezzling more than $180,000

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said a Coahoma County Grand Jury indicted Shoral Bounds for embezzlement.
Credit: Mississippi State Auditor
Shoral Bounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former lead cashier for the Clarksdale, Mississippi, Public Utilities has been arrested, according to the Mississippi State Auditor.

Shad White said a Coahoma County Grand Jury indicted Shoral Bounds for embezzlement. A demand letter for $182,771.91 was given to her when she was arrested.

White said Bounds is accused of embezzling customers payments meant for utilities and manipulating computer systems to show she collected less than was actually paid.

If convicted, she faces 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by calling during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.

