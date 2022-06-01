Cocaine worth $500,000 found during traffic stop along I-40

A Texas man is now facing drug trafficking charges after being stopped on I-40 with more than eight pounds of cocaine hidden in his SUV.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Texas man is facing drug trafficking charges after being stopped on I-40 in West Tennessee with more than eight pounds of cocaine hidden in his SUV.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Isael Martinez Cabrera, 26, of Dallas, was stopped Tuesday for a traffic violation along I-40 at the Shelby County and Fayette County line. Agents from the West Tennessee Drug Task Force said Cabrera agreed to a search of his Jeep, and they found the cocaine stuffed in an aftermarket speaker box in the cargo area.

The task force said the 8.8 pounds of cocaine found has a street value of nearly $500,000. They said the drugs were headed from Dallas to Brentwood near Nashville.

“We are seeing record seizure amounts of drugs in 2022,” WTDTF Director Johnie Carter said. “We surpassed 2021 seizures in just the first 45 days of this year, and we are steadily climbing.”